Six held for allegedly robbing Mumbai family on Mumbai-Goa highway

The Dadar coastal police station in Raigad district have arrested six men from Kalamboli for allegedly robbing a Borivali-bound family returning from Dapoli in the wee hours of Monday at Ambivali village in Pen on Mumbai-Goa highway. Though the family has claimed that the accused have committed dacoity, the police are still verifying the claims.

According to police, prima facie, the incident is an outcome of road rage that happened between two groups. Those arrested have been identified as Surendra Bhagwanram Bishnoi (21), Punamchand Kisan Bishnoi (23), Srichand Kisanram Bishnoi (31) and Shamsunder Bhagirathram Bishnoi (29) -- all residents of Dervali village in Panvel, but originally from Rajasthan -- along with their friends Kunal Dilip Deore (24) and Prabhakar Hari Ulvekar (43).

According to police, the complainant has claimed that there were around 10 to 15 accused and the police are investigating the same. “We had found the vehicle registration number from CCTV footage and we traced the accused from Panvel. We are investigating why the accused had gone to Pen and verifying if any valuables of the complainants were robbed,” said assistant police inspector Ajit Gole from Dadar coastal police station.

According to the complainant Prashant Mohite, his family had planned to stop near a dhaba for a washroom break and hence he slowed the speed of their vehicle. He said the accused who were in a car behind them started continuously honking. Since Mohite had to take a turn and there was a speed breaker, he continued in the slow speed.

“Someone from the car of the accused pelted a stone on the complainant’s vehicle and that irked the complainant and without stopping, he followed the accused’s car for some metres and then made him stop. Both the parties had a fight over the issue. The complainant claimed that two more vehicles of people, who were friends of the accused, reached the spot and assaulted his family and made away with the jewellery,” a police official said, adding, “We took the statements of the complainant’s family members and they seemed to have contradictions and hence, we suspect if their claims of theft of 15 tolas of gold are true. We are still investigating.” The accused have been booked under IPC sections of dacoity and outraging the modesty of a woman.

