Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Six students of Nagpur govt medical college suspended for ragging

Six students of Nagpur govt medical college suspended for ragging

mumbai news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 10:50 PM IST

The action was taken after the junior student, who is studying in the first year of MBBS course, sent a video of alleged ragging to the Central Anti-Ragging Committee, the college official added.

Representational image.
PTI |

Six MBBS interns of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Nagpur have been suspended for allegedly ragging a junior student, an official said on Wednesday.

The action was taken after the junior student, who is studying in the first year of MBBS course, sent a video of alleged ragging to the Central Anti-Ragging Committee, the college official added.

The suspended students were undergoing internship. The allegedly ragging took place six months ago. The complainant secretly shot a video of the incident, the college official said.

After receiving the video alongwith his complaint, the central committee directed the GMC&H administration to initiate action. College Dean Dr Raj Gajbhiye immediately issued orders suspending intership of the students and also asked them to vacate the hostel, the official said.

The anti-ragging committee of the college also lodged a complaint with Ajni police station but no First Information Report has been registered yet, police sources said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra mumbai ragging
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP