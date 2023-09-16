Six-year-old girl killed, dumped inside room in Bhiwandi

Thane: The body of a six-year-old girl was found dumped inside a bucket in a locked room in Bhiwandi on Friday. The incident came to light after the local residents complained of a foul smell and informed the police.

This incident occurred in a chawl at Dhapasi Pada in the Fenegaon area. According to the police, on September 13, the girl’s parents had left for work as usual, and the girl was home with her nine-year-old brother.

“After the parents returned home in the evening, they could not find the girl. The parents along with neighbours searched all over the area and the places where the girl could possibly go. After their search failed to reveal a clue on Thursday morning, the parents approached the police,” an officer from Bhiwandi police station said.

Since the girl was a minor, the police registered a case of kidnapping and started a search for her. “On Friday afternoon, after the local residents informed the police about a foul smell in the area, a police team led by senior police Inspector Chetan Kakade of Bhiwandi City Police Station reached the spot,” the officer said.

DCP Navnath Dhavle said that after conducting a thorough search in the area, the police found that the girl’s body was kept in a plastic bucket in a closed room. “We are checking all angles and we will soon trace the accused,” he added.

