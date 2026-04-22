...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Slain ponywallah’s family gets keys to new home, courtesy Shinde

On eve of Pahalgam attack’s first anniversary, Sena chief says the ponywallah’s “sacrifice for humanity will never be forgotten”

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 05:46 am IST
By Yogesh Naik
Advertisement

MUMBAI: In an idyllic village in Anantnag, a family still grieves for a son. But, on Tuesday, they were moved to tears. They received the keys to a new home given by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who fulfilled a promise on behalf of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, the ponywallah martyred in last year’s Pahalgam terror attack.

Slain ponywallah’s family gets keys to new home, courtesy Shinde

Just 30 years old, Adil was the only local slain in the attack that left 25 tourists dead on April 22 last year. He was shot point blank while trying to snatch the rifle from one of the terrorists, who fired at the tourists after ordering them to identify their religion.

Adil’s family will never know what went through the young man’s mind in those final moments. But when he reached for that rifle, sealing his fate, Adil chose humanity over all else.

Shinde spoke virtually at the function held in Hapatnar village on the eve of the first anniversary of the Pahalgam attack. He said Adil had “sacrificed his life for humanity beyond the boundaries of religion, language and sect”. “Adil is a blazing symbol of the nation’s pride,” said the Shiv Sena chief.

On Tuesday, the entire village turned out to attend the function, and the media too was in full attendance. Shinde has named the new house ‘Anand Nath Bhavan’ in memory of his mentor, the late Sena leader Anand Dighe.

In his speech, Shinde recalled the work of Sena founder Bal Thackeray, stating, “Balasaheb Thackeray always helped people beyond caste and religion, and the Shiv Sena follows the same ideology.”

Responding to local residents’ demand to boost tourism in the area, Shinde said every effort would be made, with the support of the central government, to take steps in that direction. He said a large number of tourists from Maharashtra visit Kashmir, and special focus would be given to increase this number.

(With inputs from Mir Ehsan in Srinagar)

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Slain ponywallah’s family gets keys to new home, courtesy Shinde
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.