MUMBAI: In an idyllic village in Anantnag, a family still grieves for a son. But, on Tuesday, they were moved to tears. They received the keys to a new home given by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who fulfilled a promise on behalf of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, the ponywallah martyred in last year’s Pahalgam terror attack.

Slain ponywallah’s family gets keys to new home, courtesy Shinde

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Just 30 years old, Adil was the only local slain in the attack that left 25 tourists dead on April 22 last year. He was shot point blank while trying to snatch the rifle from one of the terrorists, who fired at the tourists after ordering them to identify their religion.

Adil’s family will never know what went through the young man’s mind in those final moments. But when he reached for that rifle, sealing his fate, Adil chose humanity over all else.

Shinde spoke virtually at the function held in Hapatnar village on the eve of the first anniversary of the Pahalgam attack. He said Adil had “sacrificed his life for humanity beyond the boundaries of religion, language and sect”. “Adil is a blazing symbol of the nation’s pride,” said the Shiv Sena chief.

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{{^usCountry}} “A mother lost her son, a family lost its support in a moment… but this sacrifice for humanity will never be forgotten by the nation; it has been etched in history,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A mother lost her son, a family lost its support in a moment… but this sacrifice for humanity will never be forgotten by the nation; it has been etched in history,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hapatnar is home to 300 to 400 households, where most men are labourers and guides, who earn their livelihood working with tourists. “Adil had promised his family a new house. Today, that dream has been fulfilled,” said his brother Naushad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hapatnar is home to 300 to 400 households, where most men are labourers and guides, who earn their livelihood working with tourists. “Adil had promised his family a new house. Today, that dream has been fulfilled,” said his brother Naushad. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Since Shinde attended the function virtually from Mumbai, he was represented by two Sena ministers – state social welfare minister Sanjay Shirsat, and minister of state for home, Yogesh Kadam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since Shinde attended the function virtually from Mumbai, he was represented by two Sena ministers – state social welfare minister Sanjay Shirsat, and minister of state for home, Yogesh Kadam. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Sena chief had visited Pahalgam soon after the attack to assist in the rescue of tourists stranded in Pahalgam and evacuate tourists from Maharashtra. He was very moved when he met Adil’s family and vowed to build a house for them as Adil didn’t live to keep his promise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Sena chief had visited Pahalgam soon after the attack to assist in the rescue of tourists stranded in Pahalgam and evacuate tourists from Maharashtra. He was very moved when he met Adil’s family and vowed to build a house for them as Adil didn’t live to keep his promise. {{/usCountry}}

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On Tuesday, the entire village turned out to attend the function, and the media too was in full attendance. Shinde has named the new house ‘Anand Nath Bhavan’ in memory of his mentor, the late Sena leader Anand Dighe.

In his speech, Shinde recalled the work of Sena founder Bal Thackeray, stating, “Balasaheb Thackeray always helped people beyond caste and religion, and the Shiv Sena follows the same ideology.”

Responding to local residents’ demand to boost tourism in the area, Shinde said every effort would be made, with the support of the central government, to take steps in that direction. He said a large number of tourists from Maharashtra visit Kashmir, and special focus would be given to increase this number.

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(With inputs from Mir Ehsan in Srinagar)

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