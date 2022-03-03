Sloganeering in Maharashtra House, governor leaves without competing speech

MUMBAI: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ended his address to the Maharashtra assembly on the first day of the Budget Session within two minutes and left the House amid sloganeering even as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) blamed each other for it.

The session began days after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik last week. The arrest escalated tensions between the BJP and the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition, which has blamed the Centre for using its agencies against the state government.

Slogans hailing the 17th century Maratha king Shivaji began as Koshyari, who has also been at loggerheads with the state government, entered the assembly’s central hall at 11:00 am for his joint address to the legislature. Koshyari has faced criticism for saying Shivaji would have been nothing without his guru Samarth Ramdas. The constituents of the ruling coalition have held protests over the comment..

After the national anthem, Koshyari urged calm and began reading out his speech. Koshyari started the speech in Marathi as slogan-shouting BJP legislators held placards seeking Malik’s resignation. Amid the din, Koshyari left the hall at 11:02 am without completing his address.

Congress leader Nana Patole said they were planning to move a motion seeking Koshyari’s recall.Jayant Patil, the state president of the National Congress Party, which is a constituent of the ruling coalition, said the governor should not have left the central hall till the national anthem was played.

The governor’s address to the legislature on the first day of the Budget Session is customary and highlights the achievements of the government.