MUMBAI: A day after more than ten students accused a guest speaker at a prominent South Mumbai college of sexual harassment during its annual festival, the institution has asked them to file complaints with its Internal Committee (IC) as well as with the police. SoBo college urges students to file police complaint after guest accused of sexual harassment

According to students, the guest allegedly took their photographs without consent and made inappropriate physical contact. He had been invited to speak at the college’s annual event held on November 26 and 27.

Several students claimed the guest had misbehaved with them even a day before the event and alleged that the college did not act immediately when concerns were first raised. College sources, however, said that once the allegations reached the authorities, the guest was promptly escorted off the campus.

Denying that the administration failed to respond, the principal said the college stood firmly with the students. “We are with the students and are taking action against the person. After receiving complaints, we immediately asked the professor to leave the campus,” she said.

She added that the college was taking the matter “very seriously”. “The Internal Committee includes a panel of lawyers who will investigate the complaint. The police have also inquired about the incident. I have personally spoken to the vice-chancellor of the university where the invited professor is employed,” she said.

As the incident drew attention, the core team of the annual festival issued an official statement on Instagram acknowledging the students’ concerns. “On November 24, during our Hindi Department National Seminar, an invited guest behaved in a manner that was completely unacceptable and deeply disrespectful towards our volunteers and team members, especially our female volunteers,” the note said. “We sincerely apologise to every volunteer, head, participant and student who felt uncomfortable, unsafe or disrespected. Our college and our fest are meant to be safe spaces, and what occurred goes against everything we stand for.”

The statement added that the organisers were working with college authorities to ensure strict action and prevent any recurrence. “Appropriate action has been taken against the individual. We always stand by our students and their safety,” it said.