Mumbai: In yet another high value deal, which took place before the capital gain tax benefit could lapse, social entrepreneur and founder of JobsForHer.com, Neha Bagaria has purchased a luxury apartment for ₹121 crore in Lodha group’s Malabar Hill project in South Mumbai. JobsForHer.com founder Neha Bagaria buys luxe flat in SoBo project for ₹ 121 crore

Forty-one-year-old Bagaria, daughter of Anand Jain, chairman of Jai Corp Ltd, has purchased a 9,546 sq ft apartment on the 22nd floor of Lodha Malabar, which has caught the imagination of the city’s wealthy this summer.

The deal, registered on March 31, 2023, between Macrotech Developers Ltd and Bengaluru-based Bagaria, comes with six car parking spaces, and she had to pay a sum of ₹7.26 crore as stamp duty, showed the registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com

Industry sources said the apartments in this 31-storey high rise are priced above the minimum price of ₹100 crore. This is the third transaction worth ₹121 crore in the building and has fetched a rate of ₹1,26,754 per sq ft.

A finance graduate from The Wharton School, Bagaria’s first venture was Paragon, which prepared students seeking admission in US colleges through an advanced placement programme. It lasted two years before she married Anurag Bagaria and joined his family business — Kemwell Biopharma — and moved to Bengaluru.

In 2009, during her first pregnancy, she told colleagues that she will be back at the company after 40-day maternity leave, but she could not return to Kemwell Biopharma till 2013 when her second son was born. She then returned to the pharma company, but her personal experience led her to found JobsForHer.com, an online platform that helps career women to return to workforce after a pregnancy or marriage, in 2015.

The latest property transaction in Lodha Malabar is the sixth big transaction in the project since Bajaj Auto chairperson Niraj Bajaj purchased a triplex penthouse of the project sprawled across 18,004 sq ft on March 10.

On March 29, industrialist JP Taparia, promoter of contraceptive manufacturer Famy Care ltd, broke Bajaj’s purchase record by buying six apartments in Tower A and B spanning 27,160.6 sq ft at the cost of ₹369.55 crore. The flats were located on the 26th, 27th and 28th floor of the project.

Earlier, on March 27 and March 25, Madhav Goel and his brother and Saurabh Goel, director and executive advisor of Tufropes, a leading manufacturer of synthetic fibre rope and netting solutions, had purchased 9,546 sq ft apartments on the 19th and 20th floor in Lodha Malabar for a sum of ₹121 crore each.

The last big transaction was registered between March 23 and March 29 by Agarwal family, promoters of Kandoi Fabrics Pvt Ltd, a manufacturer of packaging fabrics and bags, who purchased four apartments in Lodha Malabar project for ₹217 crore.

Though the carpet area was smaller at 4,643 each on the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th floor of A wing, they collectively purchased a net area of 18,572 sq.ft with 16 car parking spaces. A redevelopment project, Lodha Malabar is scheduled to be completed in 2026.