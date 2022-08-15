Social media account of MLC’s PA hacked, derogatory messages posted against BJP leaders
Mumbai: The personal assistant (PA) of Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Rajhans Singh has filed a complaint that his social media account was hacked and a derogatory post was shared from his handle.
The case has been registered by Dinesh Dahiwalkar, 39, a resident of Kurar in Malad East against unknown persons under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (Punishment for defamation) and under section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (computer-related offences).
Dahiwalkar had posted on a social media platform congratulating all BJP leaders inducted into the state cabinet and also congratulating Ashish Shelar for taking over as the Mumbai BJP president after MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha became the cabinet minister. The programme of handing over the charge to Shelar had taken place at Dadar.
According to him, his post on Shelar was edited and a derogatory post was shared on his wall.
“I had posted photos when Shelar took over as the Mumbai BJP chief along with a caption. The said caption was edited by unknown accused by hacking my personal social media account. After I noticed it, I immediately approached the police to register a case,” said Dahiwalkar, who said the unknown person had later deleted the post. He had taken screenshots of the hacked post by then.
The unknown accused as per the complaint of Dahiwalkar had posted defamatory content against cabinet minister Lodha, Member of Parliament Gopal Shetty, former minister Prakash Mehta, MLA Parag Awlani, BJP leader Sanjay Upadhyay and MLC Rajhans Singh.
“We have registered an offence late in the night on Sunday and are in the process of writing to the social media platform as well trying to identify the Internet Protocol (IP) address used to trace the accused,” said Satish Gadhve, senior police inspector of Kurar police station.
Locals flag safety concerns on skywalk nearly two km from CM Shinde’s residence
Four days after a college student was allegedly molested on a skywalk at Manpada, local residents have raised safety concerns over another skywalk in the heart of the city which they claim is taken over by miscreants at night as there are no adequate lights and CCTV cameras. Interestingly, this skywalk near Viviana Mall is barely a few metres from former minister Jitendra Awhad's home and around two km from chief minister Eknath Shinde's residence.
Newly-appointed ministers lobby for posh Malabar Hill official bungalows
With its private beach and a sprawling lawn, Ramtek bungalow in Malabar Hill leads the list, followed by Royal Stone, a colonial-style bungalow with wooden flooring located in Peddar Road. While Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil have requested for Royal Stone, forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, labour minister Suresh Khade and Vikhe-Patil are vying for Ramtek bungalow, the largest bungalow after Varsha, the official residence of the chief minister.
Mulund building collapse: Roof gives way, killing old couple
Mumbai: Two senior citizens lost their lives after the ceiling of a residential structure in which they resided came down on Monday evening. The deceased were identified as Devshankar Nathalal Shukla (93) and his wife, Arkhiben Devshankar Shukla (87). According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster control cell, the incident took place at around 7.46 pm, on the first floor of the building.
Violence erupts over Savarkar, Tipu photos in Shivamogga
Karnataka Police on Monday imposed curbs under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Shivamogga town after a clash between two groups over banners featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue V D Savarkar and 18th Century ruler Tipu Sultan. A senior police officer familiar with the matter said tension broke out after a banner featuring Savarkar was put up at Amir Ahmed Circle, in Shivamogga, as part of Independence Day celebrations.
In a first, Tricolour hoisted at Idgah Maidan amid tight vigil
In a first, the national flag was hoisted amid tight security on Monday morning at Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet. The Tricolour was hoisted at the Idgah Maidan by assistant commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) MG Shivanna. Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan, member of Lok Sabha from Bengaluru Central constituency PC Mohan, additional commissioner of police (Bengaluru west) Sandeep Patil and deputy commissioner of police (Bengaluru west) Laxman Nimbargi were also present in the event.
