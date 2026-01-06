Social media, speech-writing, supporters for hire: agencies offer poll candidates the works

MUMBAI: As elections get more complex and reaching out to voters becomes more difficult, candidates are increasingly looking to different agencies to connect with their voters, especially Gen Z. The agencies offer a range of services to candidates from managing their social media to commissioning surveys and even giving advisories on how to counter negative trends in their wards. Former Mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kishori Pednekar on the campaign trail. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

“Our surveys not only give candidates feedback about what the key concerns in their constituencies are but also offer advice on key action and talking points they should raise with their voters,” said Vaibhav Purohit, director of Janta Ki Awaz, a survey agency.

Mayur Parikh, a political consultant in about ten elections, said that if his survey found negative views against the corporator concerned, the latter was given action points on how to counter this. “Unlike political workers, whose views may be biased, we offer correct ground-level constituency feedback based on real-time surveys,” he said, adding that these concerns varied in the same constituencies, depending on the topography.

Mayur Pandagle, who heads the campaign for his mother, ex-BJP corporator Pritam Pandagle, said they had hired an agency which offered them survey reports every three days. “The survey gives us feedback not just from online assessments but also genuine ground feedback which they obtain by sending people out to hotels, chawls and even door to door,” he said. “This helps us identify our strengths and weaknesses and comprehend which areas to focus on.”

There are firms that also offer services like written speeches and even supporters for hire. “We arrange for good orators too, who can help address local corner meetings,” explained Keshav Nachivne from Indian Public Unity election campaign services. “A package of ₹8 lakh per election gets you a team of 12 to 15 persons who handle social media accounts, upload reels and even offer offline on-ground campaigning support.”

Then there are firms like Admark Election Management Services, which offer election support in the form of electoral rolls software that could help demarcate either caste-wise or area-wise rolls. The agency also sells electoral printing machines and a dummy ballot machine to demonstrate to or educate voters. “The electoral software costs ₹55,000, the dummy machines come for ₹2,000 and voter slip printer machines could cost ₹4,000,” explained sales executive Malesh Maitri.

Other firms like 360 Degrees Social Media give candidates campaign support, including boosting reels on Meta and Instagram for constituents living within any three-km radius, besides podcasting support. Most of these firms said they managed social media round the year and had adapted to the election season.

The BJP’s Mumbai unit secretary Vinod Mishra, who has a dedicated social media team managing his online presence, said, “It helps when people’s grievances posted online are responded to. It immediately connects with them, and they recall it when we meet them offline. Also, with Gen Z constituting a significant chunk of voters—of the total 45,000 voters in my area, about 3,000 are youngsters—it is important to reach out to them on social media platforms.” Mishra said that he spent about ₹25,000 monthly for his social media team, including operating a helpline number and a website beyond his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Social activist Godfrey Pimenta from Watchdog Foundation said the emphasis on social media marketing in elections highlighted the gap between candidates and voters. “The relationship has also become highly commercialised,” he said.