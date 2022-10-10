Society residents in Thane go on hunger strike against builder

Thane: More than 100 residents of the Keshav Height building in Kalwa, Thane, are on a hunger strike against the builder’s alleged fraud. The residents alleged that the builder had assured several facilities but did not provide them. The issue was highlighted after former minister Jitendra Awhad tweeted a video of the society. In the video, it has been seen a car falls off the stack-parking of the society.

“What quality puzzle parking is given by the builders? Is there any quality check? Who will be responsible for any mishap?” tweeted Awhad.

Santosh Rane, 46, a resident of the society said, “The puzzle parking is in such poor condition. It was built just six months ago. It lacks fire extinguishing facilities.”

Sonu Soni, 51, another resident of this society, booked a flat in 2014 and got its possession in 2015, since then the trouble has started. Soni said, “Since starting the builder didn’t even provide basic facilities of garbage collection or disposal, although he has taken advanced payment of 18 months for maintenance. As this project didn’t come under RERA, the builder is taking advantage.”

The builder, Nandkumar Salvi, said, “The real story behind the picture which is posted by our former minister Mr Awhad, is different. The technician who operates this puzzle parking had gone out to have food, meanwhile, a watchman tried to get down the car. However, he couldn’t do it and it was tilted to one side. I am gonna meet residents to solve their issues and will meet their demands as committed.”

The residents will soon go on a hunger strike for more days if their demands are not met.