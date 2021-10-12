Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Some people are following me: NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede
mumbai news

Some people are following me: NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede, Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), along with his seniors in the bureau, on Monday met Maharashtra director-general of police Sanjay Pandey and complained that some people were following him since the past few days.
Published on Oct 12, 2021 12:20 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai

The NCB officials are now checking relevant CCTV footage and will provide it as evidence to the police. Wankhede recently busted the high-profile cruise drug party and arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant in the drug case. The raids against the drug suppliers and peddlers in the city are continued by NCB after the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput death and Wankhede has been at the forefront of these actions.

NCB team has, under his leadership, arrested more than 100 people, including several high- profile individuals like actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, and many drug peddlers.

Wankhede had also arrested senior NCP leader Nawab Malik’s son-in-law in a drug case from Bandra in January this year.

