Shiv Sena MLA’s son booked for abducting bizman at gun point, forcing him to sign documents

MUMBAI: Raj Surve, son of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve, was booked by Vanrai police for allegedly abducting a businessman at gunpoint on Wednesday. Rajkumar Singh, CEO of Global Music Junction, alleged that Raj had allegedly been hired by his rival to threaten him and force him to sign the termination of their deal. Raj has not been arrested.

In the evening, a group of around a dozen men barged into his office in Goregaon East, created a ruckus in his office and forced him into a four-wheeler at gunpoint. Singh was then taken to the office of Prakash Surve in Dahisar East, where his son Raj was present. In the Shiv Sena MLA’s office, Singh claimed he was forced to sign a ₹ 100 stamp paper terminating the monetary deal with Manoj Mishra, owner of a music company Adishakti Pvt Ltd. (HT PHOTO)

The incident soon took a political turn with opposition parties slamming the state government and demanding strict action against the MLA’s son. “Is this what drunk on power means?” remarked NCP MLA Rohit Pawar on X. Chief spokesperson of Congress Atul Londhe wondered why Raj has not been arrested. “Is this a common man’s government? What is the government and home department doing?”

Singh said he was threatened over the phone on Wednesday by a caller claiming to be Raj Surve’s associate. When asked to identify himself further, the man disconnected the phone.

Singh’s company provides business loans to companies against digital OTT rights. He alleged in his complaint that he had signed a contract with Mishra’s music company, worth ₹11 crore. Mishra, allegedly, did not complete the terms of the contract after which Singh told him to make a settlement and terminate the contract. Mishra allegedly refused to pay the amount of settlement. A few months ago, Mishra even abused and assaulted him and tried to coerce him into signing papers to cancel the contract, the police complaint said.

When Singh refused to sign the termination papers, Mishra allegedly approached the Sena MLA’s son. On Wednesday, at his father’s office, Surve told Singh to “settle the matter” with Mishra and forced him to sign the documents. As Singh signed the papers, his relatives and colleagues reached the spot along with the police and rescued Singh.

The police registered a case of abduction and wrongful assembly, rioting, assault and criminal intimidation and relevant sections of the Arms Act against Raj Surve, one Vicky Shetty, Mishra and 10 to 12 of Surve’s associates. Only Mishra has been arrested so far.

“Mishra, who has political clout, took help from Surve to terminate the contract which we could not break for five years,” said Singh.

Explaining the incident involving their party MLA’s son, Shiv Sena spokesperson Krishna Hegde said, “It appears that the person owed another person known to the MLA’s son ₹8 crore and was not returning it despite several reminders. The aggrieved person had approached the MLA’s son for help. However, we urge our supporters not to take the law into their own hands.”

Prakash Surve did not respond to HT’s calls.

