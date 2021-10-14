Southwest monsoon withdraws over Mumbai, expect rise in temperatures

The southwest monsoon on Thursday withdrew over Mumbai, six days after its official date of withdrawal on October 8, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed. The withdrawal has taken place across the state, having begun on October 12. The withdrawal line as of Thursday afternoon continued to persist over Vengurla in the southernmost part of the Konkan coast and is expected to withdraw entirely within the next day.

“With the monsoon having now exited Mumbai completely, citizens can expect clear skies and rising temperatures over the remaining period of October. The maximum temperature has been between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius over the past three days, but it will quickly climb now. It may touch 35 degrees Celsius or more by the end of the week,” said a meteorologist with the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai. They also added that there may be a slight chance of unseasonal rains toward late October.

Monsoon withdrawal in Maharashtra first began from the easternmost tip of the Vidarbha region between October 9 and 11, subsequently progressing over parts of Marathwada and then Madhya Maharashtra. Withdrawal over the Konkan region began on October 12.

Last year, the monsoon’s withdrawal over Mumbai had taken place on October 28, nearly three weeks after the official date, making it the season’s most delayed retreat since 1975. In 2019, the withdrawal was recorded on October 14.

The 2021 monsoon season also marks the third consecutive year in which Mumbai received over 3,000mm of rain, and follows 2020’s seasonal total of 3,759.7mm (which was just 70mm short of being the wettest September on record), as per the met department’s monitoring station in Santacruz.

This year, the city saw three ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall days (one in June and two in July), receiving over 204.5mm in 24-hours. The first of these events occurred on June 10 (231.3mm), coinciding with the arrival of the southwest monsoon two days prior to the official onset date of June 11.

The highest amount of rain — 1,222mm — was received in July. The month also saw two consecutive, atypical thunderstorms which dumped more than 500mm of rain over the city, resulting in the second and third ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ events of the season. A convective thunderstorm, described by meteorologists as “monstrous”, deposited a whopping 235mm rain between 12am and 4am on July 18, less than 48 hours after a similar high rainfall event resulted in the season’s highest daily rainfall on July 16 at 253mm. July rains saw a 48% departure from the monthly normal of 822mm.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature on Thursday rose to 34.8 degrees Celsius at the IMD’s monitoring station at Santacruz. This was up from 33.7 degrees Celsius the day prior, and is expected to rise consistently over the rest of the month. The highest temperature recorded in Mumbai this year touched 35.8 degrees Celsius on October 7.

