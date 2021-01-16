IND USA
SP Jain’s highest salary package drops by 14% in online placements

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The highest package received by a student of the 2020 PGDM batch was 51 lakh. (Bloomberg)

The highest annual salary package offered to a post-graduate diploma in management (PGDM) student from the current batch at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJMR) stood at 44 lakh per annum this year, a 13.75% drop compared to last year.

The highest package received by a student of the 2020 PGDM batch was 51 lakh, whereas the year before that, the highest package received stood at 46.5 lakh. This year, the entire placement process was conducted virtually and in a record two days, said officials from the institute.

The average annual salary offer this year stands at 25.86 lakh per annum, while the median annual salary package stands at 25 lakh per annum, with over 26% of the batch securing offers in excess of 30 lakh per annum. Over 80% of the batch earned offers in excess of 20 lakh per annum, highlighted the institute’s placement report.

“Consulting emerged this year as the top recruiting sector, with offers rolled out to 36% of the batch of 233 participants. The FMCG (Fast-moving consumer goods) sector continued to be a major recruiter, making offers to close to 18% of the batch. This was closely followed by offers in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and e-commerce sectors,” said a statement released by the institute on Friday evening.

The institute further highlighted that despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, around 50% of the batch bagged pre-placement offers (PPOs) through the autumn internship and corporate competitions. In all, 131 companies participated in the placement process this year, including 75 first-time recruiters.

“What looked like a particularly difficult season, harking back to the times of the global financial crisis, has ended on a high. Despite the extremely challenging environment, we have maintained compensation at the levels achieved last year,” said Abbasali Gabula, professor and associate director, external relations, SPJIMR.

