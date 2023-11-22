Speaker Narwekar begins cross-examination in Shiv Sena disqualification case

HT Correspondent

MUMBAI: The cross-examination in the Shiv Sena MLAs disqualification case was kicked off on Tuesday, with senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani cross-examining Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator and chief whip Sunil Prabhu on behalf of the Eknath Shinde faction. As the December 31 deadline set by the Supreme Court draws closer, speaker Rahul Narwekar has speeded up the hearing process.

During the cross-examination, an argument took place between Prabhu and Jethmalani when the former declared that his party members would reply only in Marathi. “Have you filed the disqualification petition in English?” asked Jethmalani, to which Prabhu replied, “The advocates briefed me in Marathi and then drafted it in English.” Jethmalani retorted that the petition had no mention of the fact that Prabhu was informed of the details in Marathi. Prabhu replied, “I signed only when it was explained to me.”

In June 2022, the Shiv Sena (UBT) filed a disqualification petition against its 16 rebel MLAs, including chief minister Eknath Shinde, for anti-party activities. Shinde and his supporters had split the party and said they were joining hands with the BJP, consequently bringing down the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

In October, the Supreme Court, annoyed by Narwekar’s delay in hearing the disqualification petitions, ordered him to complete the process by December 31, 2023. The speaker now has only 40 days to complete the hearing and give his verdict on the disqualification petitions.

Speaking to journalists outside Vidhan Bhavan, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab said, “The cross-examination of Sunil Prabhu took place today. He said that his statement has to be recorded in Marathi and also sought an official translator who could record his statement after alleging that it was not being done correctly.”

Parab also claimed that many questions were not needed. “They were asking many irrelevant questions and seeking to delay the hearing, but ultimately they will have to give a verdict by December 31,” he said.

Officials from the state legislature said that the speaker could possibly take till February 2024 to give a judgment. “The hearing has started,” said an official. “After Prabhu’s cross-examination, an employee of the Shiv Sena (UBT), whose name was given by the party, is also likely to be cross-examined. After that, the cross-examination of leaders from the Shinde faction will be held.”

