Special Aadhar camp held for Thane Mental Hospital patients

Thane The Thane Mental Hospital conducted a special Aadhar card camp for the psychiatric and mentally ill inmates of the hospital for the first time over the weekend and completed biometric verification of 250 to 300 inmates.

According to Dr Nejat Mulik, medical superintendent, Thane Mental Hospital this is the first time that a camp for Aadhar cards for the inmates has been conducted on such a large scale. “The camp was specially organised with the help of UIDAI officials to bring the inmates into the Aadhar card fold,” he said.

Several psychiatric patients are admitted as “unknown” in the hospital who have no proof of identity which makes their home integration very difficult. “Mentally ill patients fall in the purview of the Divyang Act, but they are deprived of the benefits like pensions, travel concessions and job opportunities. The Aadhar card will not be their identity proof but will open up the doors of social and financial benefits for their better rehabilitation in society. With Aadhar, they will be able to get Divyang certificates and the financial benefits linked with it. They will be able to open bank accounts,” said Dr Mulik.

He said relatives and families find it difficult to take mentally ill patients to Aadhar centres to get biometric verification done. “Since relatives find it difficult our trained staff here can work with each patient to facilitate the scans,” he said.

Dr Mulik said presently the mental hospital has up to 1,050 inmates, with many patients in the hospital for periods ranging from 10 years to 40 years. “Some inmates had their Aadhar cards, but those here for long periods of time didn’t,” he said.