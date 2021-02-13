Special drive: Transgenders help cops handle traffic in Ulhasnagar

Motorists flouting traffic rules in Ulhasnagar were in for a surprise when they were stopped not by the regular traffic police but by transgenders.

Transgenders assisted the police officers by manning the traffic this week. Those who are generally rude to the cops stopping them for not wearing helmets were scared to argue with the transgenders.

Around 50 transgenders, along with the cops, manned the busy roads and gave lessons on road safety to motorists. The initiative was taken by the Ulhasnagar traffic unit and Vanya Foundation.

Karishma Shah, (29), a transgender residing in Vithalwadi, said, “Many motorists were shocked to see us stopping them and demanding to see the licence and other documents. Some of them were shy while those who argued with traffic cops were scared to do the same with us. Most of them did not argue and accepted that they had flouted the norms, paid the fine and assured not to repeat the mistake.”

Shah said that her community agreed to help the traffic police as responsible citizens. “There is a lot of congestion in Ulhasnagar mostly due to unruly motorists. We thought of addressing the issue as responsible citizens.”

The transgenders were also supported by more than 100 special children in the initiative. In the weeklong initiative, they also gave white roses as a peace symbol to those who honked unnecessarily.

Vanya Foundation head, Rekha Thakur, said, “This initiative aimed to create more interactions between people and these communities. We have created a traffic symbol song on which transgender performed on the street at three different signals in Ulhasnagar and Ambernath, educating people about traffic signals. We caught those flouting traffic norms, arranged bike rallies with the community and also a marathon, walkathon and cyclothon.”

Traffic police inspector of Ulhasnagar, Shrikant Dharne, said, “Transgenders and our officers were on the streets to nab those flouting the rules and to create awareness among them. It was a really nice initiative by all the community members. They have learned a lot from us and vice-versa.”