Mumbai: A special admission round will be held for female candidates appearing for the FYJC (Class 11) admission process for the 2026-27 academic year, the school education department announced on Monday.

Special FYJC round to be held for female candidates

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The department issued a Government Resolution (GR), outlining that the admission process will be carried out with a focus on greater structure, transparency and inclusivity. Admissions across the state will be conducted through a centralised online system based strictly on merit. The process will include three regular rounds based on Class 10 marks, followed by an ‘open to all’ round for vacant seats. A separate round exclusively for girls will then be held, with admissions granted on merit if applications exceed available seats.

The GR also states that the academic session is expected to begin by July 15 or earlier, with colleges asked to commence classes once a substantial number of admissions are completed to avoid delays.

Existing quota provisions remain in place. Minority institutions will continue to reserve 50 per cent seats for their respective communities, with admissions conducted online and on merit, and details uploaded on the official portal. Vacant minority quota seats will later be filled through the centralised process.

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{{^usCountry}} Junior colleges will also retain a 5 per cent management quota, with admissions to be made on merit and updated online. An in-house quota of around 10 per cent will be available for students continuing in the same institution after Class 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Junior colleges will also retain a 5 per cent management quota, with admissions to be made on merit and updated online. An in-house quota of around 10 per cent will be available for students continuing in the same institution after Class 10. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the changes are aimed at streamlining the process, ensuring fairness and expanding access. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the changes are aimed at streamlining the process, ensuring fairness and expanding access. {{/usCountry}}

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