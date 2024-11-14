Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Special NIA court issues warrant for Pragya Singh Thakur in Malegaon blast case

ByRevu Suresh
Nov 14, 2024 10:18 AM IST

Thakur, a Bharatiya Janata Party politician, faces charges in the blast that claimed six lives and injured more than 101 people

Mumbai: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court issued a fresh bailable warrant on November 13 against Pragya Singh Thakur, the primary accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, after she failed to appear for final arguments. Thakur, a Bharatiya Janata Party politician, faces charges in the blast that claimed six lives and injured more than 101 people.

BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur (PTI)
BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur (PTI)

Special Sessions Judge Lahoti issued a 10,000 bailable warrant after Thakur failed to comply with last week's directive to appear before the court by November 13. The matter has been adjourned until December 2 for a report on the warrant.

In the previous bailable warrant issued on November 5, the court noted that Thakur had been absent since June 4, 2024, despite the case being in its final hearing stage. The court rejected her request for exemption, wherein she cited ongoing ayurvedic treatment for body detoxification.

Thakur has frequently cited health concerns to seek exemption from court appearances. In March 2024, a similar bailable warrant was issued following her absence but was stayed after she appeared before the court.

The Malegaon case entered its final stage of arguments in July. The prosecution concluded its evidence against seven accused in September 2023 after examining 323 witnesses.

The blast occurred on September 29, 2008, when an explosive device attached to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon, Nashik district, approximately 200 kilometres from Mumbai. The NIA investigation identified Thakur as the owner of the motorcycle.

The NIA, which assumed control of the investigation in April 2011 under the Ministry of Home Affairs' directive, named eleven suspects in the chargesheet, including Thakur, retired major Ramesh Upadhyay, and serving army officer Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //