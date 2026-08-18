Mumbai, Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane on Tuesday directed officials to expedite the proposed Silla Aquarium and Sea Lion Entertainment Centre in Panvel for laying its foundation stone by Diwali.

Speed up Panvel aquarium, sea lion centre project: Maharashtra minister Rane to officials

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The proposed facility at the fisheries sub-centre in Panvel, Raigad district, will include marine and freshwater aquariums, an exhibition on marine biodiversity, an ocean tunnel, a digital learning centre for students, a touch pool, and displays of jellyfish, coral reefs and other marine life. It will also have research and breeding facilities.

The project will also feature a sea lion entertainment centre, facilities for the care of marine mammals, training and maintenance facilities, an amphitheatre, snow park and 12-D theatre. Food outlets, souvenir shops, parking facilities, gardens and other visitor amenities are also planned.

"The project concept is well planned and it is important from the tourism perspective. Plan the work so that the foundation stone is laid by Diwali by expediting further action," Rane said during a review meeting held at Mantralaya here.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting discussed implementation of decisions taken at earlier meetings, the technical and administrative aspects of the project and its development as a tourism destination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting discussed implementation of decisions taken at earlier meetings, the technical and administrative aspects of the project and its development as a tourism destination. {{/usCountry}}

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Rane said the project would make effective use of available government land in Panvel for tourism, education, research and revenue generation. He said its location near Mumbai and Navi Mumbai could help boost marine tourism in the state.

The project is also expected to give students practical exposure to marine biology and fisheries science while providing facilities for research.

Rane directed officials to prepare for another review meeting after two weeks and asked them to plan the future maintenance of the centre, keeping in mind the need to maintain its quality.

The project's proximity to the Navi Mumbai airport could help attract tourists from India and abroad while making the facility useful for students, he said.

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Rane directed the departments concerned to coordinate and complete the required technical and administrative procedures and submit a report on further action.

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