Spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha: Cause not clear

Even as Vidarbha region is reporting the highest number of Covid cases in the state, surpassing Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), state officials are clueless about the reason behind the sudden spike, which is similar to the July-September peak. The state is now awaiting reports from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, to ascertain the type of strain, which may be an important factor.

Earlier, there were reports that genome sequencing of Covid-19 samples has found E484K mutation in one sample in Amravati and N440K mutation in another sample in Yavatmal, which are foreign mutants. However, the state on February 19 denied it.

In the past 12 days, the region has clocked 21,193 cases, which on an average comes to 1,766 cases a day. Since February 11, MMR has clocked 14,492 cases and its per-day average cases is 1,207. “We also don’t know reason why the cases are increasing specifically in Amravati division because laxity regarding Covid-appropriate behavior is seen everywhere in the state,” said Piyush Singh, divisional commissioner Amravati region, comprising Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Washim and Buldhana districts.

In Vidarbha, Amravati division is more affected than Nagpur division, which comprises Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts.

Amravati, including both city and district, has never seen such a rise during the entire pandemic. On September 17, when the state reported its highest number of cases, 24,619, the district clocked 391 cases. However, on February 20, 21 and 22, it reported 1,055 cases, 926 cases and 649 cases respectively. The positivity rate of the district is 29.8.%.

The local administrations in all districts of Amravati division have imposed a slew of restrictions that includes a week-long lockdown in Amravati city, starting Monday evening. “We have imposed restrictions on timing and activities. In containment zones, the rules are a bit stricter,” said the divisional commissioner.

The state recently asked Dr Subhash Salunkhe, public health expert, who is also heading the communicable diseases prevention control and technical committee of the, state to visit a few districts and analyse the situation. He visited Amravati and Akola districts and made a presentation before the state. “One of the reasons was active transmission of cases. Although mutation is a normal phenomenon, it is not yet clear if it is a dangerous mutation. Only the NIV report can clear the air,” said Dr Salunkhe. “However, most of them are mild cases and case fatality rate (CFR) has also not gone up in the districts.”

Shelesh Nawal, district collector, Amravati district, said they have sent some 50 samples to NIV and are expecting reports by next week. “We are trying to control the situation by the means of restrictions in activities and are also penalizing people for violations,” Nawal said.