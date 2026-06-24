SRA proposes cluster redevelopment of Behrampada, Majaswadi, Wadala slums

Mumbai: The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has submitted a proposal to the Maharashtra government to revamp three major slum pockets in Mumbai—Majaswadi in Andheri East, Behrampada in Bandra East, and the Wadala Truck Terminal—under the state’s slum cluster redevelopment scheme. The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has submitted a proposal to the Maharashtra government to revamp three major slum pockets in Mumbai, including Behrampada in Bandra East. (Hindustan Times)

The proposal will now be considered by a high-powered committee (HPC) constituted by the state government, according to Manoj Mhaske, the SRA’s public relations officer.

However, the total area to be redeveloped and the number of hutments to be impacted have not yet been finalised. Rajaram Patil, executive engineer at the SRA, said that while the proposal has been submitted to the state government, boundary demarcation of the project areas is still pending. “At this juncture, we can’t say how many slum structures will get covered. It will vary at a later stage,” he said.

Launched in November 2025, the slum cluster redevelopment scheme aims to facilitate the planned redevelopment of large, contiguous slum pockets spanning at least 50 acres. While the size of each cluster proposed in the latest proposal is yet to be determined, officials familiar with the matter said the total area of the three projects is likely to exceed 150 acres.

The SRA has identified 19 slum pockets across Mumbai for redevelopment under the scheme, which aims to accelerate large-scale rehabilitation through an integrated planning approach. While the SRA serves as the nodal planning authority, project approvals are granted by the HPC headed by the additional chief secretary (housing).

“The implementation of the slum cluster redevelopment scheme is expected to bring a transformative impact by facilitating the rehabilitation of approximately 600,000-700,000 slum residents,” said Mhaske. “The initiative will not only provide permanent and improved housing solutions but will also create better urban infrastructure, enhanced civic amenities and improved quality of life for lakhs of Mumbaikars.”

The SRA recently awarded the 101-acre Juhu Lane-Gilbert Hill slum cluster redevelopment project to a consortium led by Reliance Industries Limited’s real estate arm, Reliance 4IR Realty Development Limited. The project is expected to result in the construction of more than 28,000 rehabilitation homes for eligible slum dwellers.