SSB busts prostitution racket, rescues 17 women
Mumbai The Social Service Branch (SSB) of the Mumbai police raided four flats in Navi Mumbai and rescued 17 women who were brought to the city from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and forced into prostitution.
The SSB has arrested nine people of the syndicate and are looking for two main culprits who were running the prostitution racket for several years.
The incident came to light after a 24-year-old woman managed to flee from a flat where she was staying with four to five women in Juinagar in Navi Mumbai. For two months, she stayed at her relative’s house in Kalyan and during her stay there, she revealed her ordeal to a woman, who brought her to a non-government organisation Justice Venture India Trust in south Mumbai.
The NGO then brought her to the crime branch office where her statement was recorded. A native of Howrah in West Bengal, the woman was married at the age of 18, but was abandoned by her husband after two years when she gave birth to twins. She was then compelled to return to her maternal place. When she decided to look for work, she was asked to contact Raju Bengali, a person who claimed to help women find employment in Mumbai. When contacted, Raju promised her a maid’s job on a salary of ₹12,000 a month in Mumbai, said a police officer.
As per the discussion, Raju booked her railways ticket and she reached Mumbai in October 2021. Raju even picked her up from the railway station and took her to Juinagar, where she was kept with eight to 10 other women. She was later shifted to another flat and forced into prostitution for eight months. She was sent to hotels and lodges and if she refused, she would be beaten black and blue by Bengali, said deputy commissioner of police Raju Bhujbal.
She ran away the moment she got the opportunity and went to a local police station in Navi Mumbai. A police constable came along with her to the flat but did not find any other women. She then proceeded to her relative’s place in Kalyan.
“We formed four teams and raided four flats in the Juinagar area and found a total of 17 women between 19 to 33 years. Two main accused Raju Bengali and his associate Salil, who brought the women to Mumbai are still absconding. But we managed to nab a total of nine accused including a manager who used to deal with customers,” added Bhujbal.
Bodies of two kids recovered from canal in UP’s Barabanki, maternal uncle prime suspect
Bodies of two minor brothers were found floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under Satrikh police station in Barabanki district on Wednesday. Police said the Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore's two children, Krishna, 7, and Divyansh, 5, were missing since Monday evening when they along with their maternal uncle Mahendra Kumar had left for a market near their house under Fatehpur police station.
10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.
Lumpy skin disease has killed 14,000 cattle in Rajasthan
The lumpy skin disease has killed about 14,000 cattle, mostly cows, in Rajasthan in 23 of the 33 districts of the state by Thursday, spreading from 16 to 23 districts in a week, Rajasthan animal husbandry department officials said. The highest 2,752 deaths have been reported from Ganganagar, followed by Barmer (1,657) and Jodhpur (1,691). Rajasthan animal husbandry secretary PC Kishan said the death rate is declining and the infection is getting controlled.
