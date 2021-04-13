SSC, HSC exams deferred: Degree admissions may be delayed again

The state’s decision to postpone Class 10 and 12 board exams has once again brought back fears of delayed admissions for junior as well as degree college courses. While the education department is hoping it won’t affect admissions for 2021-22, college heads are not sure.

Anushree Lokur, principal in-charge, Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College, Matunga, said the delay is now inevitable. “The largest chunk of students every year for traditional and non-traditional courses comes from the state board, so we cannot start admissions before Class 12 results are announced across all education boards,” she said.

Last year, admissions to undergraduate degree courses affiliated with the University of Mumbai began in August, and looking at a large number of seats left vacant after three common admission rounds, the university had requested colleges to release a fourth merit list.

“Like every year, we will wait for results of Class 12 exams to be released, and the university will try to wrap up the admission process as early as possible,” said an official from MU. He added that with online lectures, colleges will be able to cover the curriculum, even if admissions get delayed by a few weeks.

For junior college admissions, principals said a delay in starting the new term can be managed with online classes. “Our first-year junior college (FYJC) classes began in late December. The online mode gives us more time to teach in comparison with the physical mode. Barring public holidays, we did not take any break and managed to finish our syllabus this month with proper teaching,” said Vidyadhar Joshi, vice-principal of VG Vaze college in Mulund.