SSC results in Maharashtra: More than 50% students hit by server crash

For more than 50% Class 10 students of the state board, chaos, panic and anxiety were prolonged for hours on Friday, as the results server crashed, leaving them clueless about their scores till late evening.

The results were announced on the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s (MSBSHSE) website – http://result.mh-ssc.ac.in – at 1pm. The server, however, crashed within a few hours and remained out of service till late night on Friday. Board officials told HT that several lakhs of students tried accessing their results at the same time, causing the server to crash.

The schools had sent marks of over 15.75 lakh secondary school certificate (SSC) students to the board this year, of which over 15.74 lakh passed the exam. After receiving series of complaints from students across the state, the board officials called for a meeting of officials on Friday evening. Details of the meeting, however, were not made public. “Several of our students had gathered at the school around 1pm and several waited around on campus till 6pm, without any results. By 10pm on Friday, over 50% of our batch still had no results,” said the principal of a state board school in the suburbs.

State school education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday evening called for an inquiry into the issue. “Every year there is a delay in accessing results, but this year it has gone too far. Students were unable to access their individual results till 6pm in some cases. The board needs to look into this issue,” said Gaikwad in a statement released to the press. Gaikwad tweeted an apology to all SSC students later in the day and assured a permanent solution so that such an incident doesn’t recur in the future.

“Most had managed to check their results by evening and no other major complaints were received by the board otherwise,” said a spokesperson for the Maharashtra state board. However, post 5pm, none of the board officials were available for a comment.

Fifteen-year-old Anusha Lad had come to her school in Dadar to inquire about her result through the institute and ended up leaving the school to head back home by 5:30pm without knowing her result. “It was only around 6pm when our school principal called me to inform that I have topped the school that I came to know my score—99.40%. It was an unexpected year, we were the first online school batch, and it took great efforts from the school as well for us to be able to complete the academics in time with the new teaching pattern. I want to take up Arts and aspire to get admission in a good college, but with the uncertainty regarding the upcoming common entrance test (CET) and admissions, we are just keeping our fingers crossed now,” said Lad, a student of Balmohan Vidyamandir, Dadar.

Parents too were struggling through the day. “This has anyway been a difficult year for students who were already very anxious about results. The problem is the state board did not account for the fact that all 15 lakh anxious students will be accessing results at the same time, and therefore it led for the server to crash. Someone has to take responsibility for adding to the stress of students,” said Regina Fernandes, mother of an SSC student from Andheri. Her daughter could finally access her result at 6pm and has scored 89% in the exam.