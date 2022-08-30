St Xaviers’ Malhar festival attracts hundreds of students
Held over two days on August 28 and 29, over 1,300 students from more than 22 participating colleges made their way to the St Xavier’s campus this year
Mumbai: The otherwise quiet corridors of St Xavier’s College saw hundreds of students on campus after over two years as they gathered to participate in a series of events as part of Malhar -- the annual cultural festival of the college. Known to attract large number of students from across city colleges every year, the two-year break forced by the Covid-19 pandemic only made the event even more exciting for students.
“Malhar is one of the few college fests in the city that students from every education institute want to be part of. The last two years it was held online, so this year everyone came with new energy to make the event a success,” said a St Xavier’s student, who is a part of the event organising committee.
Events at Malhar this year ranged from conclaves to workshops, live events as well as famous freestyle and street dance competitions.
“The last two years felt unreal due to online classes and exams, and some colleges ended up holding virtual fests as well. But to be able to physically attend various events, participate in a dance-off and compete with students from other colleges finally felt normal, and we can’t wait to participate in other college festivals this year,” said Priyank Sangrani, a student from KC College, which won the trophy for contingent at the fest this year.
Meanwhile, students of NM College, Vile Parle are currently busy working on their annual cultural festival--Umang. Scheduled to take place between September 15 and 18, Umang too will be conducted in the physical form after two years.
“We have chosen the theme ‘Mumbai Meri Jaan’, with the idea of celebrating our vibrant city in every way possible. Participation applications are pouring in and we are very excited about receiving inquiries from colleges outside of Maharashtra as well. Students will be making up for the loss of this event in the last two years,” said Nirmala Chavan, vice principal of NM College.
Jammu Bar body holds protests, AAP extends support
Members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Monday held demonstrations against the government and burnt tyres to press for a shutdown in support of their demand for a multi-purpose building complex to house all tribunals, registration offices and commissions here. The Aam Aadmi Party also took out a rally in support of the lawyers. The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Traders' Federation, and Retailers' Association also extended their support.
J&K saw highest number of cases registered under UAPA in 2021: NCRB report
The highest number of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases under the 'special and local laws' in the country were filed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, the latest report by National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. Though the highest rioting cases in the country were recorded in the state of Maharashtra with 8,709 incidents involving 9,635 persons. There were also 781 cases of offences against public tranquillity involving 867 persons.
HP: Kangra’s Shahpur gets development projects worth ₹77 crore
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹77.66 crore in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district. “Perhaps, they have forgotten that it was Narendra Modi who granted ₹800 crore as a special central assistance to the state,” said Thakur, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for the state. The chief minister also flagged off two fire tenders for Shahpur substation.
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
