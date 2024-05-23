 Stall relocation at Dadar rly stn leaves commuters without water | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Stall relocation at Dadar rly stn leaves commuters without water

ByShashank Rao
May 23, 2024 07:46 AM IST

On Wednesday, commuters could not find bottled water anywhere on platforms 9, 10 and 11, leading to a commotion with stall owners

Mumbai: Commuters who access suburban locals from platform numbers 9, 10, and 11 in Dadar have been facing increasing harassment since May 9, when food stalls on these platforms were closed. On Wednesday, commuters could not find bottled water anywhere on these platforms, leading to a commotion with stall owners.

On May 9, CR authorities issued a notice asking stalls on platforms 9, 10 and 11 to shut shop and relocate by May 20. “Relocate seven stalls from existing locations to new locations as per the sketch by May 20. If any licensee fails to comply, operation of their stall will be suspended,” read the notice pasted on inoperative stalls (Hindustan Times)
On May 9, CR authorities issued a notice asking stalls on platforms 9, 10 and 11 to shut shop and relocate by May 20.

“A number of commuters came and asked for bottled water today,” said a stall owner; most owners have been milling about on the platform since the closure. “Although we have some stock of water bottles, we cannot sell anything as our shops have been ordered shut. So, there was an argument,” the stall owner continued. He and others said the authorities were asking them to shift the stalls towards the Kalyan end, where toilets were located.

“Our stalls were located almost in the middle of these platforms, which measure 15-16 meters in width. But the place where we are being asked to relocate is very narrow. How will the move enhance passenger safety and movement,” asked a stall owner.

Central Railway (CR) authorities, on the other hand, said the stalls were asked to relocate as the platforms are being widened. “We have been asking them to shift since February. But they did not move despite several reminders,” said an official.

With the stalls shut, there is barely any provision for food and water on the platforms.

With the stalls shut, there is barely any provision for food and water on the platforms. “We are widening the platforms to enable double-discharge from trains,” said a CR official. In double discharge platforms, commuters can board and alight from trains on either side. The platforms are being extended as part of a comprehensive plan to expand the station and accommodate more passengers. Currently, realigning of existing utilities, stairwells, canteens, foot overbridges and structures is underway.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Stall relocation at Dadar rly stn leaves commuters without water
