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Stamp duty to rise as 60 offices in Maharashtra privatised

Last week, the revenue department issued a work order to the private firm, VFS Global Services, to set up and manage stamp duty offices across the state

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 04:50 am IST
By Surendra P Gangan
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Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has finalised a private agency to operate 60 private stamp duty and registration offices across the state, offering additional facilities and a better ambience. This move is seen as a step toward privatising the established network of 517 registration and stamp duty offices, similar to the privatisation of passport registration offices.

Noida, India - June 10, 2015: Housing societies and apartments along Noida-Greater Noida expressway, in Noida, India, on Wednesday, June 10, 2015. (Photo by Burhaan Kinu / Hindustan Times)

Last week, the revenue department issued a work order to the private firm, VFS Global Services, to set up and manage stamp duty offices across the state. The firm is expected to provide better ambience for an extra cost of 5,218 per registration. The first phase, comprising 30 centres, will begin in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik in the coming months.

“The decision to appoint a private firm was based on demand from some stakeholders. Some registration offices are in poor condition, lacking proper seating and restroom facilities. Homebuyers in plush areas of cities like Mumbai, Thane, and Pune, as well as executives coming to register documents from corporate offices, expect these offices to be well-equipped and enabled with facilities. We expect the private offices to cater to this class of clients,” said an official from the revenue department.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surendra P Gangan

Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others.

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