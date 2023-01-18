Star India subsidiary defrauded of 6.58Cr

Mumbai. A YouTube content management service providing subsidiary of Star India Private Ltd on Monday filed a complaint with the NM Joshi Marg Police Station after an unidentified person misused its username and password and illegally transferred around ₹6.58 crore from their bank account.

Police are clueless about the person or the group behind the crime and have registered a case against unknown person/s.

The complainant Ramesh Vasant Upadhyay, 40, is a Kandivali West resident and works as vice president in Novi Digital YouTube CMS, a subsidiary of Star India. The complainant’s office is in Lower Parel.

As per the complaint, the suspect got unauthorised access to the company’s computerised system and then the bank account and between September 2019 to April 2022 illegally transferred around ₹6.58 crore to other bank accounts.

The fraud came to light surfaced after a thorough check of records was done over some small financial irregularity.

The company while filing the complaint has not named any suspect, the police said.

The NM Joshi Marg police have registered a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified person and are probing the matter.

The officers investigating the case have started writing to concerned bank accounts where the money was illegally diverted. The police are also preparing list of employees of the company to be inquired.