State allocates 89 crore to redevelop Charni Road Women’s Hostel

MUMBAI: The state government has decided to allocate ₹89 crore for the extensive structural renovation and redevelopment of the Savitribai Phule Women’s Hostel at Charni Road. The decision comes after months of persistent complaints from residents regarding the deteriorating condition of the existing building.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The hostel has been dilapidated and had poor infrastructure for over a year. The situation escalated in June when a student was found dead in her hostel room, prompting a comprehensive review of the hostel along with 110 other hostels across the state overseen by Maharashtra’s higher and technical education department.

On Wednesday, the higher and technical education department issued a Government Resolution (GR), formally approving funds to build a new hostel building. The proposed redevelopment will see the construction of an eight-storey building, with a capacity to house nearly 1,000 residents, in place of the present four-storey structure. It will incorporate advanced safety measures, addressing the concerns raised by the five-member committee, headed by director of higher education Shailendra Deolankar, which had conducted a security audit of all hostels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Key recommendations from the committee included the installation of a robust safety wall around the entire hostel premises and comprehensive CCTV coverage, including the main gate area. A computerised system for tracking the entry and exit of all residents will be implemented to enhance security measures.

The government completed the relocation of 450 students to a Slum Rehabilitation Authority tower in Bandra earlier. As per the GR, the total built-up area of the new building will be 17,374.07 square metres. It will be fully furnished and will also have a rainwater harvesting system.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!