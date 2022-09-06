State allots 7,000 sq metre plot for Lata Mangeshkar music college

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has allotted a 7,000 square metre plot at the Kalina campus of the University of Mumbai for the proposed international music college and museum in the name of legendary singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. An order to this effect was issued by the state higher and technical education department on Monday. The land will be handed over to the suburban collectorate which will propose handing it over to the directorate of arts.

The state government has decided to establish an international music college in the Kalina Campus. The proposed institution will be known as Bharat Ratna Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar International College of Music and Museum.

The directorate of libraries has a plot measuring 16,188 square metre for setting a central library at the Kalina Campus from which the state government has decided to allot 7,000 square metre for the international college of music and museum.

“The directorate of libraries has been directed to hand over 7,000 square metre open plot to the suburban district collectorate for developing the Bharat Ratna Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar International College of Music and Bharat Ratna Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Museum at Kalina Campus,” states a government resolution issued by the higher and technical education department on Monday.

Vikas Rastogi, principal secretary, the higher and technical education department said that they are waiting for a report from the committee headed by Hridaynath Mangeshkar (Lata Mangeshkar’s brother) which will give them an idea of the international college.

“The international college of music will be based on the idea of the Mangeshkar family for which the committee has been formed. In a review meeting, the chief minister asked them to submit their report based on which the plan for the international music college and museum will be prepared,” Rastogi said.

The committee comprises Usha Mangeshkar (her sister), Adinath Mangeshkar, Zakir Hussain, AR Rahman, Suresh Wadkar among other personalities.

The state government has planned to start the music college this academic year. “We are working to start the international college of music from this academic year but it has to be started at an alternative place because construction of the international college will take some time. In the meantime, we will continue the college at an alternative place,” the principal secretary informed.

The singing maestro wanted to set up a music institution in Mumbai in the name of her father Dinanath Mangeshkar. Aaditya Thackeray, the then environment minister had even shown a place at Kalina campus of Mumbai University and she liked it.

But on February 6, she died at Breach Candy Hospital following pneumonia induced by a Covid-19 infection. After her demise, the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray decided to come up with a world-class music institution in Lata Mangeshkar’s name.

