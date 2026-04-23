State approves Metro 5A, expansion of Line 5

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved the expansion of Mumbai Metro 5 and a new, integrated line, 5A, together forming a 34.2-km metro network across the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan-Ulhasnagar belt at an estimated cost of ₹18,130.55 crore, according to a government resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday.

Thane, India - December 24, 2022: The ongoing work for phase one of Metro-5 line at Kasarvadawali, Ghodbunder Road, in Thane , India, on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

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Originally approved in October 2017, Metro 5 was planned as a 24.9-km fully elevated corridor with 17 stations connecting Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan, at a cost of ₹8,416.51 crore. The project is being implemented in two phases, of which the first phase, between Thane and Bhiwandi, spanning 11.9 km with six stations, is now in the final stages of construction. This stretch progressed faster as it did not involve major rehabilitation and resettlement challenges.

The second phase, from Bhiwandi to Kalyan, has faced significant delays due to encroachments, necessitating large-scale demolition drives by the Bhiwandi municipal corporation. The 10.475-km stretch, with six stations, has seen multiple design changes and cost revisions.

In June 2023, a portion of the alignment between Durgadi and Kalyan was converted from elevated to underground, resulting in a cost escalation of ₹1,427 crore. A subsequent review in June 2025 further modified the design, with the state deciding to make the corridor partially underground between Dhamankar Naka and Temghar. The revised cost of this phase is now estimated at ₹7,326.13 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} In a key shift, the alignment of Line 5 has been curtailed, and the corridor will now terminate at Durgadi instead of extending up to Kalyan as originally planned. To maintain connectivity to Kalyan and beyond, authorities have introduced Metro Line 5A as a continuation of the network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a key shift, the alignment of Line 5 has been curtailed, and the corridor will now terminate at Durgadi instead of extending up to Kalyan as originally planned. To maintain connectivity to Kalyan and beyond, authorities have introduced Metro Line 5A as a continuation of the network. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The 11.83-km Line 5A will run from Durgadi through Aadharwadi and Khadakpada to Kalyan, with a further extension towards Ulhasnagar. The corridor will have seven stations and is estimated to cost around ₹4,063 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 11.83-km Line 5A will run from Durgadi through Aadharwadi and Khadakpada to Kalyan, with a further extension towards Ulhasnagar. The corridor will have seven stations and is estimated to cost around ₹4,063 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Together, the two corridors will form an integrated system with 19 stations, including an interchange at Durgadi. The project also includes an integrated double-decker structure comprising a flyover and metro line between Ranjnoli Junction and Durgadi Chowk to ease congestion in Bhiwandi. Officials said the plan incorporates transit-oriented development along the corridor and commercial use of station spaces to improve project viability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Together, the two corridors will form an integrated system with 19 stations, including an interchange at Durgadi. The project also includes an integrated double-decker structure comprising a flyover and metro line between Ranjnoli Junction and Durgadi Chowk to ease congestion in Bhiwandi. Officials said the plan incorporates transit-oriented development along the corridor and commercial use of station spaces to improve project viability. {{/usCountry}}

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