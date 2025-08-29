State designates Azad Maidan as sole place for protests, imposes restrictions galore

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has designated the historic Azad Maidan as the only place for all sorts of protests and agitations in South Mumbai from now on. While doing so, it has imposed a series of restrictions on holding public demonstrations at the place, which will make holding protests difficult not only for Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who is leading a morcha to Mumbai from Jalna, but also for others who wish to raise their voices against any injustice. Mumbai, India – 28, Aug 2025: Maratha Kranti Morcha activists from across Maharashtra gather at Azad Maidan for a massive rally demanding reservation for the Maratha community, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Aug 28, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Granting permission for the agitation will now be at the sole discretion of the designated officer. No protest will be allowed after 6 pm and no more than 5,000 people can participate. Additionally, the proposed agitation cannot interfere with other events organised by the central government, state government, or local self-government and cannot cause significant problems for vehicular or pedestrian movement.

The police commissioner of Mumbai notified the Public Meetings, Agitations and Processions Rules, 2025 on August 26, the day when the Bombay high court restrained Jarange-Patil from holding an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan to demand a reservation quota for his community from the OBC quota.

The notification, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, places several other restrictions on protestors. “The designated officer can refuse to grant permission during a session of the state legislature, VVIP or VIP movements, Republic Day, Independence Day, important government functions, official festival days and New Year’s Day celebrations among others,” it states.

“Upon receipt of the application, the designated officer may forward the same to all the concerned authorities, including the BMC, fire safety officer, etc., calling for objections if any. It shall be allowed for only one day at a time and on government working days only. No permissions shall be granted on Saturdays, Sundays and government or public holidays,” it states further.

The new rules also bar protesters from burning documents, books and effigies. They cannot ride tractors, trolleys, bullock carts, cycle rickshaws or hand-driven carts among other kinds of vehicles, and no animals or birds like horses, elephants, camels, cattle, chickens will be allowed. “Participants shall not carry lathis, firearms, spears, swords, or any other articles which can be used as a weapon of offence; they may carry flags and banners with sticks but purely for display purposes,” the notification elaborates.

The new rules also prohibit the use of objectionable placards or banners which could “hurt the sentiments of other persons or communities”. “No activity such as abusive or provocative speeches, making offensive video or audio recordings and broadcasting them through social media or otherwise will be allowed,” it says.

Social activist Ulka Mahajan slammed the government for the restrictions. “The policy of this government has always been against democratic space,” she said. “Through many means, including the Special Public Security Act, they are trying to eliminate the voices of dissent and opposition. But such attempts will have to be opposed, because this country is still a democracy, and our Constitution has given us the right to oppose the decisions of the government and express dissent wherever necessary.”