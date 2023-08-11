State did not carry out security certification of MahaDBT portal since August 2020: CAG report

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has not carried out the security certification of the MahaDBT portal since August 2020, leading to critical security lapses in the portal, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) stated in its audit report.

The MahaDBT portal, developed by Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation Limited (MahaIT), was the avenue for disbursing scholarships.

The report revealed that the lack of proper automated system mapping for document scrutiny within the MahaDBT system has led to significant irregularities wherein the system processed scholarship applications without crucial documents such as income and caste certificates, raising concerns about the reliability of the process.

The CAG report also flagged a concerning trend where applications approved at a later stage were given preferential treatment during bill generation, a direct violation of established business rules.

The audit revealed an excess disbursement of a staggering ₹53.41 crore in scholarship funds to institutions and students during the academic years 2018–19 and 2019–20. This discrepancy arose due to the improper mapping of business rules, as detailed in the report presented to the Maharashtra Legislature.

The scrutiny focused on the Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department, which accounted for a significant expenditure of ₹2,751.47 crore in scholarships disbursed via DBT. Specifically, the centrally sponsored post-matric scholarship to Other Backward Classes (OBC) students and the state-funded post-matric scholarship to Vimukt Jati Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) students were closely examined in the performance audit.

The MahaDBT system was launched in 2018 as a groundbreaking initiative for the direct transfer of benefits and subsidies to beneficiaries. One of its key components was the online disbursement of scholarships to students.

The CAG report disclosed that ₹7,227.58 crore in scholarships was disbursed by various state government departments through the online DBT system between 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Notably, the audit report underscored the significance of this issue, as the disbursement of scholarships through the online mode was a pioneering step by the Maharashtra government. Given the substantial financial outlays involved, the report emphasised that a performance audit is imperative. In light of the audit findings, the CAG has strongly suggested the state government conduct regular security audits of the application to prevent such lapses in the future.

Kuldeep Ambekar, founder of Students Helping Hands, an NGO, said, “Students have been demanding a serious inquiry about the MahaDBT portal for a long time, but the government is not ready to do it. After this report, we are hoping that now at least the government will act on our demands and do an investigation into this.”

