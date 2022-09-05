Maharashtra Dy CM orders detailed probe into Cyrus Mistry’s death

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident on Sunday.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds charge of the home portfolio, said he had spoken to director general of police (DGP) Rajnish Seth and asked for detailed and in-depth investigations to be conducted. Fadnavis also tweeted his condolences at Mistry’s death.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde too condoled Mistry’s sudden demise. “The death of a young, efficient industrialist has hurt the business sector,” said Shinde in his message, while describing him as a “forward-looking personality.”

“The news of the untimely demise of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry is shocking beyond words. Cyrus Mistry who represented one of the most successful business families in India had created his distinct mark in the world of business and commerce with his intelligence and acumen. It is most unfortunate that he passed away within just about two months after the demise of his illustrious father Pallonji Mistry. With his demise, the world of business has lost one of the brightest stars on the horizon,” said governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in his condolence message.

