Agriculture made compulsory subject for Classes 6 to 8

Mumbai: The state school education department has decided to run an agriculture curriculum for the students of Class 6 to 8 as a compulsory subject across the state starting from the upcoming academic year. The agriculture department of the state has prepared a curriculum, which includes practical knowledge of farming.

Thane, India - January 4, 2018: Farming at St. Xaviers school, Bhrahmand in Thane, India, on Thursday, January 4, 2018. (Photo by Praful Gangurde/ Hindustan Times) (Praful Gangurde)

However, teachers from the city school are raising questions about how to teach the students the practical aspects of the subject in an urban environment.

In accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the integration of agriculture in the curriculum.

The NEP of 2020 emphasises integration of vocational subjects such as crafts, entrepreneurial skills, traditional and local arts, agriculture, or any other subject that showcases local expertise in the curriculum.

School teachers in the city, however, have expressed concerns saying that it would be a challenge to provide hands-on agricultural experiences to students within an urban environment.

A teacher from a city school said, “To introduce agriculture as a subject is principally a good idea, but practically, it is difficult to implement it in a city like Mumbai. We need to take students to nearby villages to give them practical experience in agriculture.”

The teacher added, “In the present curriculum, agriculture is already included. There is no need to introduce a special curriculum for the same.”

The inclusion of agriculture studies as a mandatory subject in Class 6 has been decided by the school education department, with the curriculum for this subject being finalised by the state agricultural department.

During a recent meeting in Pune, school education minister Deepak Kesarkar instructed the director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to develop a proposal for the implementation of the agriculture curriculum.

Also, the director of Maharashtra Prathamik Shikshan Parishad (MPSP) has been directed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) with the agriculture department to facilitate the curriculum’s integration.

A senior officer from the education department said, “Under the NEP, the school curriculum is set to include vocational subjects such as agriculture. A committee of officials from the state’s agriculture and education department and agriculture university teachers have developed a plan to teach agriculture in all classes.”

“The syllabus will be introduced in three phases—Classes 1 to 5, 6 to 8, and 9 to 10— and will cover various topics related to agriculture, including its significance, job opportunities, and farming information,”

An officer from the SCERT said, “Considering our earlier report on agricultural education, the state government approved agriculture as a part of work experience subject from Classes 6 to 8. We will come up with further guidelines soon.”

