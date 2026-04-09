MUMBAI: To resolve the long-pending issue of defining the boundary of Dharavi Koliwada, the state government has set up a committee headed by Konkan divisional commissioner Rubal Agarwal to fix the boundary and submit a report within three months. The outcome will determine whether or not Dharavi Koliwada will remain a part of the Dharavi redevelopment project.

State forms committee to determine boundaries of Dharavi Koliwada

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Dharavi Koliwada is a historic fishing village dating to the 12th century and home to the indigenous Koli community. The community has been vociferously demanding their exclusion from the Dharavi redevelopment project and hence been insisting on fixing the boundary of their koliwada, or traditional settlement, to safeguard their village.

On Wednesday, state revenue minister Chandrashkehar Bawankule held a meeting to discuss the demands of the Koli community and ordered the setting up of the committee. “The committee will thoroughly examine the demand for approval of the external boundary demarcation of Dharavi Koliwada, consult with local representatives, and submit its report to the government within three months. A final decision will be taken thereafter,” Bawankule said.

Considering the joint family system in the koliwada, residents have demanded “extended land rights”. They claim the current boundary is incorrect, and that land belonging to the Koli community be excluded from redevelopment and included within the Koliwada area, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} The committee also includes the municipal commissioner, district collectors of the island city and suburban Mumbai, settlement commissioner or the deputy director of the Mumbai division, and representatives of relevant public authorities connected with Dharavi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee also includes the municipal commissioner, district collectors of the island city and suburban Mumbai, settlement commissioner or the deputy director of the Mumbai division, and representatives of relevant public authorities connected with Dharavi. {{/usCountry}}

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