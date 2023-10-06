State govt gives nod for second vertical jail in city

The home department has given its approval for the city’s second multi-storey or vertical jail on a 22-acre plot at Mankhurd which can house 5,000 inmates, people aware of the development said. The government has already taken possession of a five-acre plot at Mandale in Mankhurd where the first prison was proposed more than two years ago.

The Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (MSPHWC) is currently studying the designs in Singapore and Chicago before chalking out a plan for the two prisons.

Yogesh Desai, deputy inspector general (prisons), said, “MSPHWC is finalising the design for both jails by studying the multi-storey prisons in cities like Chicago and Singapore. There are no security issues for these proposed jails but there are a few operational issues that need to be discussed.”

Last year, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the home department to scout for land for the second prison. The process of taking possession of the second plot from the district collector has begun, an official from the home department said.

“The two locations are more than two km away from each other. We are also planning staff quarters along with the jails. The smaller one at Mandale could be utilised as a women’s prison and the 22-acre plot could house 5,000 inmates,” the official said.

The state has planned to avail itself of the maximum floor space index applicable in Mumbai for the proposed prisons. “Since there are no examples of such multi-storey prisons anywhere in the country, we are going ahead with the plan and design them very carefully. The design will be discussed at a meeting expected to take place in the next few days,” the official added.

Other than these two, the state has planned to redevelop the Byculla women’s prison into a vertical facility.

Maharashtra has a total of 60 jails, but they are overcrowded. Against their capacity to hold 24,722 inmates they house more 42,800 inmates. The two vertical jails planned in the city are aimed to ease the burden on Arthur Road jail that houses 3,600 prisoners against its capacity of 804 inmates.

BOX

Multi-story prison, a first in India

State is planning two vertical jails at Mankhurd – 2 km away from each other.

Multi-storey jail on a 22-acre plot, the second one, could house 5,000 inmates.

The two are expected to ease the burden on the overcrowded Arthur Road jail.

New prisons are being constructed at Palghar, Ahmednagar, Pune and Mumbai.

60 jails in state house 42,800 inmates against their capacity of 24,722 prisoners.

