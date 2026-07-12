MUMBAI: The state government has sanctioned ₹17,958 crore to complete pending work under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide tap water to all rural households in Maharashtra.

State govt releases ₹17,958 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission

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The funds relate to the current financial year and are part of a broader master plan for the ambitious scheme riddled with funding challenges. With the fresh infusion of funds, projects more than 75% complete must be completed by December 2028, according to the state government.

The Jal Jeevan Mission was launched by the central government in August 2019. However, a resource crunch since 2025 had halted projects under the scheme. This amounted to half the 51,560 rural water supply schemes underway in the state, resulting in mounting arrears to contractors working under these schemes.

In May, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had visited Delhi to sort out the funds crunch. It was decided that a master plan would be prepared, with an emphasis on sustainable water supply sources and other improvements in infrastructure. On Friday, the state government sanctioned a ₹74,548-crore master plan, of which ₹36,998 crore has already been spent.

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{{^usCountry}} The remaining ₹37,549 crore will be provided through a combination of the centre’s share, the state’s regular share and additional state funding. If the centre delays or fails to release its share, the state government will temporarily provide the required funds to ensure implementation of the mission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remaining ₹37,549 crore will be provided through a combination of the centre’s share, the state’s regular share and additional state funding. If the centre delays or fails to release its share, the state government will temporarily provide the required funds to ensure implementation of the mission. {{/usCountry}}

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A government resolution issued by the state water supply and sanitation department on Friday stated that the Union government has extended the Jal Jeevan Mission till December 2028. Single-village or multi-village schemes with 25 or less progress will remain on hold and a project-wise reassessment will be done. The government has also directed that if completed projects fail to supply water, the project management consultant concerned must be investigated within and action initiated.

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Milind Bhosale, president of the Maharashtra State Contractors’ Association, welcomed the sanctioning of funds for pending projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission. “We had pursued the matter for more than two years. With funds being sanctioned now, the government must clear contractors’ pending bills in time,” said Bhosale.