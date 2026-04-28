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State introduces eligibility criteria for RTI commissioners

RTI activists alleged that the new norms reopened the door for bureaucratic appointments to these posts

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 05:06 am IST
By Yogesh Naik
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Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has introduced age-, education- and experience-based norms for selection of the Chief Information Commissioner and State Information Commissioners, following a high level committee meeting last week to finalise terms and conditions for advertisements for the posts. A government resolution (GR) regarding the same was issued on Monday, marking a change in selection policy as there were no conditions regarding age, education and experience till now.

State introduces eligibility criteria for RTI commissioners

“We used to have 12th pass candidates and 19-year-olds apply for RTI commissioner posts. The new norms will help streamline the recruitment process and select the right candidates,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

RTI activists, however, alleged that the new norms reopened the door for bureaucratic appointments to these posts.

The State Chief Information Commissioner and State Information Commissioners are appointed based on recommendations of a selection committee headed by the chief minister. Typically, preference is given to individuals in public life with wide knowledge and experience in fields such as law, administration, journalism, social service, science and technology, management, or related areas.

During the meeting of the high level committee on April 24 to finalise terms and conditions for advertisements for the posts, a decision was taken to fix the eligibility criteria, officials said. Accordingly, as per the GR issued on Monday, applicants for the posts must be persons of eminence in public life as per RTI Act, 2005.

Applicants must also submit an affidavit stating that no criminal offense was registered or pending against them; in case they are in government/semi-government service, they must submit an affidavit saying no disciplinary proceedings were pending or proposed against them, the GR said

RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar said while the RTI Act was already on its deathbed, the state government had dealt another blow to the law.

“The new rules introduced by the state government have not only raised serious legal concerns but have also reopened the door for bureaucratic appointments to these posts. As per the RTI Act, information commissioners are expected to be eminent persons from public life. However, the government’s decision has introduced additional conditions that are not part of the original law and appear to favor the bureaucracy,” Kumbhar said.

 
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