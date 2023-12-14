State orders eviction of IAS aspirants from govt-run training centre

MUMBAI: In a worrying move, the state government has suddenly directed its institute located at CMST, which recently admitted 100 students to prepare for the IAS exams, to vacate its premises.

The State Institute for Administrative Careers (SIAC), established in 1976, has been a key player in preparing candidates for the civil services like IAS, IFS, IPS and others. SIAC was founded by the state to bolster its representation in the national-level civil services.

The 100 students, who were selected through a rigorous process, were shocked to receive an eviction notice on December 11, barely a week after commencing classes. They are now calling on the government to provide alternative accommodation since 60 students reside in the hostel on the same premises.

As per the letter received by the institute from the Public Works Department (PWD), the institute premises will now be developed and privatised under the BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) principle. The director of the institute has been asked to find an alternative space on his own and hand over the premises to the PWD.

A distressed student from Vidarbha said he had struggled to get admission to the institute. “My family is not well-to-do and I had to borrow money from my relatives to reach Mumbai,” he said. “After this letter, I am unable to concentrate on my studies.”

The institute has reached out to its alumni, who include former chief secretary Swadhin Kshatriya. Tejas Chandurkar, convener of the SIAC Mumbai Bachao Samitee (SMBS) said, “SIAC announced the common entrance exam for the Civil Services Pre-examination 2024 on June 11 and completed the final selection process on December 4. During this period, the government did not send any notice to the institute. How will students with a 4000-rupee stipend find accommodation in Mumbai?”

SMBS has appealed to the chief minister, deputy chief ministers, PWD minister, and minister of higher and technical education to reconsider its decision and withdraw the eviction order, ensuring uninterrupted operation of the institute at its current location. When contacted, SIAC superintendent Ganesh Patil said he would hold a discussion with the department and decide the further course of action.