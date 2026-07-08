Mumbai: The state government’s bid to gather 6,000 school students to create what could be the world’s largest human logo has sparked concern among parents, with many questioning why children were being asked to travel during the peak monsoon to attempt a record instead of staying safe at home.

State plan to gather 6k students for record-breaking human logo sparks concern

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In a letter dated July 2 issued by the divisional deputy director of education, Mumbai, schools across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) were directed to send at least 50 students each to participate in an environmental awareness programme at the CIDCO convention centre in Vashi on July 22. The letter was sent to education inspectors in Mumbai and education officers in Thane and Raigad districts, asking them to ensure student participation and submit details of selected students within the given deadline.

The programme, being organised on instructions of the department of environment and climate change, aims to create the ‘Largest Picture Mosaic Formed by People’, with the participation of around 6,000 student volunteers who have been asked to report to the venue by 9am. The organisers plan to register the event in the Guinness Book of World Records. Schools taking part in the event will receive participation certificates, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the move has sparked serious concern among parents, especially as Mumbai and nearby areas continue to reel under heavy rains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the move has sparked serious concern among parents, especially as Mumbai and nearby areas continue to reel under heavy rains. {{/usCountry}}

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Parents questioned whether it was necessary to ask children to travel long distances during the monsoon just to participate in a Guinness World Record attempt. Roads across the MMR are often flooded during heavy rain, causing major traffic jams and transport delays, they said.

“Environmental awareness is important, but it should not come at the cost of our children’s safety,” said a parent who did not wish to be identified. “There are many ways to spread awareness in schools without asking thousands of students to travel during the monsoon.”

School principals also expressed concern over arranging transportation for 50 students along with two teachers to the venue.

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A principal of a south Mumbai-based school said it was not easy to make arrangements for travel and food for 50 students. “That apart, we also need to take permission from parents who are willing to send their children for this initiative. The department must allow us to participate in this event online,” the principal said.