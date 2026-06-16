MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has constituted a high-level technical task force to integrate all public transport services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) into one coordinated network, a move aimed at creating a seamless public transport network across all the cities. A government resolution (GR) to this effect was issued by the urban development department on Monday. State plans integrated bus network across MMR

The task force will be chaired by the assistant general manager (traffic and operations) of BEST, and have representatives from different cities as members. It will examine how the bus systems run by different operators in different cities, each with its own routes, schedules, ticketing systems and fare structures, can be integrated.

The panel has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive assessment of passenger demand and service availability, recommending synchronised schedules among bus operators, developing a roadmap for integrated ticketing, and proposing mechanisms for sharing transport infrastructure, states the GR.

The task force will also examine fare structures for routes that traverse multiple municipal jurisdictions and recommend revenue-sharing models for services operated jointly by different transport agencies. It has been directed to submit a comprehensive report by July 15.

“The exercise is expected to lay the groundwork for a more unified, efficient and passenger-friendly bus transport system across MMR,” said a senior official from the urban development department.

The government has also constituted a study group headed by the general manager of BEST, which includes the municipal commissioners of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayandar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Ulhasnagar and Panvel. The group has been tasked with examining fare policies and creating a common and transparent fare structure across all participating transport operators. It will review recommendations made by the task force and submit its proposals to the state government by July 31. Among its key responsibilities is evaluating the feasibility of introducing a ‘telescopic fare’ system for long-distance travel within MMR, where the fare decreases as travel distance increases, making longer journeys more affordable.