State plans to develop MMR as global tourist destination

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is planning to develop the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) comprising nine cities, including Mumbai as a world-class sustainable tourist destination in the coming future. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has floated a tender for preparing a report, after which a plan can be developed and implemented.

The report will identify the areas and spots that can be developed as new tourist destinations in the region. It is also expected to identify areas having the potential for promoting tourism in MMR.

“In general, the tourists are aware of Mumbai’s rich heritage buildings and a few places that include Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Juhu Chowpatty etc. However, the tourism opportunities in the rest of the region are largely untapped which have forests, dams, water bodies and several forts,” said a senior MMRDA official.

Considering this, the study is expected to identify areas and spots that have the potential to get developed as new tourist locations in MMR. It will be expected to identify areas that can promote different types or combinations of tourism such as medical, leisure, spiritual, adventure, agro, cultural, and pilgrimage among others.

“Not only this, it will focus on identifying specific projects, and the necessary infrastructure required and also suggest finance and marketing strategies for the development of the identified locations; suggest governance framework at the regional level and identify the stakeholders to be engaged in financing and development of identified tourist destinations,” the official said.

Further, the report will aim at minimising the negative impacts of tourism and maximising the positive ones. The impacts that can be considered negative are local economic leakages, damage to the natural environment and overcrowding, whereas job creation for locals, conservation of cultural heritage, wildlife preservation and landscape restoration can be seen as positive impacts.

Acknowledging tourism as one of the fastest growing sectors, MMRDA envisages exploring the potential of the region which is also rich in natural resources with destinations such as Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, Matheran hill station, Karnala Bird sanctuary, etc.

MMR has played a significant role in the economic growth of Maharashtra and the country. It contributes 4% of the country’s GDP, 36% of the national corporate tax collection and 25% of the industrial output.

