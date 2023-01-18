State plans to regulate fees of private universities

Mumbai: The state government’s move to bring private universities under the control of the Fee Regulatory Authority (FRA) is underway and it is likely to be implemented from the next academic year (2023-2024). The development will allow the government to control the course fees in private universities in the future.

However, since private universities are completely self-financed, this decision is opposed by the administration of private universities.

The fees for around 3,500 colleges of engineering, medical, agriculture, management, pharmacy, architecture, hotel management and catering technology in the state are decided by FRA. Based on this, the admission process is conducted by the state Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell). It brings transparency to college fees and the admission process.

Sources from private universities said the state education minister had a meeting with the private universities’ Vice-Chancellor and had a discussion about this issue on January 7.

Officials from the higher education department said, “There was a frequent demand from students and parents to control the rising fees of these universities. Accordingly, the state government has proposed an amendment bill regarding private universities. If this bill is approved, the fees of private universities will be decided by FRA.”

The fees for courses in private universities are triple to quadruple as compared to aided colleges, he said, adding, “These universities take their entrance exam and give admission based on the marks obtained in it. So despite the desire, many students are unable to get admission to the courses in this university.”

Therefore, the fees of these universities will be reduced and students from ordinary families will be able to get admission. A preliminary discussion in this context has been held in the FRA meeting held a few days ago. The Higher and Technical Education Director could not be contacted for more information about this.

More than 22 private universities are currently functioning in the state, and this number is likely to increase to 40 in the coming academic year. Many educational institutions are coming forward to cluster their colleges and convert them into private universities. In that case, it will be difficult for many needy students in the state to get admission. Therefore, the demand to control the fees of these universities is coming forward.

