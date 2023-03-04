Home / Cities / Mumbai News / State privilege committee will write to Rajya Sabha on action against Raut

BySurendra P Gangan
Mar 04, 2023 01:24 AM IST

Raut is facing a breach of privilege motion for calling the Maharashtra legislature a Chor Mandal or House of Thieves.

Mumbai: Given the conflicting views on possible action against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut over his alleged breach of privilege, the state legislature is expected to write to the Rajya Sabha for more clarity on the privileges of a Rajya Sabha member. In the recently formed state privilege committee, ruling party members are divided over the possible action against Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, while opposition members say that only the Upper House of Parliament has the powers to take any action against Raut.

Late on Wednesday, the state legislature appointed a 15-member privilege committee headed by BJP MLA Rahul Kul. The committee comprises opposition members from the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, but has no member from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. The first meeting of the committee was held on Friday at Vidhan Bhavan. (HT PHOTO)
Raut is facing a breach of privilege motion for calling the Maharashtra legislature a Chor Mandal or House of Thieves. In the absence of a privilege committee in the assembly, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar sent Raut a notice on Wednesday evening, asking him to submit his stand on his remarks within 48 hours.

Late on Wednesday, the state legislature appointed a 15-member privilege committee headed by BJP MLA Rahul Kul. The committee comprises opposition members from the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, but has no member from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. The first meeting of the committee was held on Friday at Vidhan Bhavan.

“We are expecting a reply from Raut in a day or two,” said a member of the committee. “Members from the opposition expressed the view that the state legislature cannot take action against a Member of Parliament, as the rights lie with the house they represent.”

The ruling party members in the committee, however, feel otherwise. “Every sovereign house has the powers and jurisdiction to take action against any person breaching its privilege,” said another committee member. “In the bicameral house system, it could be decided between two houses of the legislature or parliament but the powers of any legislative house cannot be undermined. The state legislature has now decided to write to the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha and the secretary general of parliament for more clarity on the issue.”

Raut, on Wednesday, has called the state legislature a Chor Mandal, leading to chaos in both the houses. BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar moved a breach of privilege motion, which has been admitted by the Speaker. When contacted on Friday, the Sena (UBT) MP said that he was travelling and was not aware if the notice had been received by his office.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Surendra P Gangan

    Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others.

Saturday, March 04, 2023
