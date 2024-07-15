State proposes increase in OBC non-creamy layer income limit to 15 lakh per annum

MUMBAI: Taking a cue from the poor response from Other Backward Classes (OBC) voters in the 2024-Lok Sabha elections, Mahayuti, the state’s ruling alliance, is set to woo back its traditional OBC base with a proposal to increase the non-creamy layer income cap from ₹8 lakh to ₹15 lakh a year. This, it says, will enable more people from the community to get the benefit of the schemes meant for them. HT Image

To avail of OBC reservation and schemes, a non-creamy layer certificate is mandatory, which is currently set at a household income limit of ₹8 lakh per annum. This means that any person from the OBC community cannot avail of the benefits of government schemes if their family income is above that limit.

After its poor showing in the Lok Sabha elections, especially in Maharashtra, the BJP realised that its OBC vote bank was slipping away from it owing to the inclusion of Marathas in the OBC quota. As part of the corrective measures, OBC Bahujan Welfare department minister and BJP leader Atul Save has sent a proposal to the union government for an increase in the creamy layer limit.

While informing the assembly about the proposal this week, Save said, “The government has received representations to increase the income limit from ₹8 lakh to ₹15 lakh so that higher-income families can also avail of OBC reservation and schemes. This income limit is fixed through the department of personnel and training of the union government’s personnel ministry. We will discuss the issue with it so that a decision can be taken within one month.”

Save said that due to the Seventh Pay Commission, the salaries of government employees had increased significantly and because of this, many government employees from the OBC community were being “deprived” of the benefits of schemes meant for the community. “Their children could not apply for reservation and scholarships,” he said. “We have also requested the union government that while fixing the income for non-creamy layer certificates, income from agriculture should not be included.”

Jarange-Patil gives July 20 deadline

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has given the government a deadline of July 20 to meet his demand of issuing the final notification for Kunbi certificates to Marathas. He said that failing this, he would begin a fresh indefinite hunger strike. “The government had asked for a month’s time till July 13 but it has failed to keep its word,” he said. “Now, as per the request from leaders of the Mahayuti, I have decided to extend the deadline by one week. If the government fails to fulfil our demands, I will sit on a hunger strike on July 20. The decision regarding fielding Maratha candidates in 288 constituencies in the coming assembly elections will be taken on the same day.”