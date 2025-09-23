MUMBAI: The state urban development department has proposed a new provision in the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) to facilitate the construction of integrated sports complexes in cities across Maharashtra, excluding Mumbai. The regulation, framed under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, is aimed at creating international-standard facilities to host national and international sports events. State proposes new rules to allow integrated sports complexes outside Mumbai

The proposed provision will allow the development of stadiums, indoor complexes, training centres, athlete housing, spectator galleries, and allied facilities. It also permits limited commercial development, such as star-category hotels, sports-related retail, and other amenities, to help sustain the operations of such large complexes.

As per the draft, the sports complex must cover at least 10 hectares. Of this, 70% of the land must be utilised strictly for sports-related infrastructure, including stadiums, open grounds, training facilities, athlete accommodations, staff residences, offices, swimming pools, and galleries. The remaining 30% can be used for commercial purposes such as hotels, malls, shops, and other service facilities.

A senior urban development official said the move followed a proposal from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), which wants to develop a 14-hectare plot at Ghansoli into a sports hub. Municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde confirmed that the civic body had submitted the plan, while another sports complex in Navi Mumbai had also raised a similar demand.

“Facilities of Olympic standards are expensive to maintain. Currently, only 10% of the area can be used for ancillary purposes, which is insufficient. The proposed change will allow commercial facilities such as hotels and malls, ensuring sustainable revenue for upkeep,” said a senior NMMC officer.

Experts have welcomed the provision, though with caution. Town planning expert and past president of the Practising Engineers, Architects and Town Planners Association, Manoj Daisaria, said, “This modification will enable international-standard sports infrastructure. Sports complexes are not just recreational spaces — they boost health, education, economy, community life, and align with the state’s vision for sustainable and inclusive development.”

However, concerns have also been raised about misuse. IPS officer-turned-lawyer Y.P. Singh warned the move could become a backdoor for commercialisation of green spaces. “This is essentially a way to convert recreation grounds and playgrounds into concrete structures for commercial use. Past experiences show such facilities end up as elite clubhouses rather than public amenities. The Supreme Court has also held that RG/PG reservations cannot be altered. If such complexes are to be built, they must come up on open land in residential or commercial areas, not at the cost of designated green spaces,” Singh said.

The state government is expected to issue a notification shortly, following which objections and suggestions will be invited before finalising the regulation.