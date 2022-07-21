State removes restrictions for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

The Maharashtra government has decided not to impose any restrictions on the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations starting August 31. It has also removed the height restrictions on idols and allowed processions. A committee of experts will be set up to draft a policy on the use of idols made of plaster of paris (PoP).

The decisions were taken at a meeting called by chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to review the preparations for the festival, at Sahyadri guest house, Malabar Hill, on Thursday.

The chief minister directed the state administration to repair the roads through which the processions of Ganesh idols are going to pass. He declared to waive toll tax for the devotees travelling to Konkan from Mumbai and also directed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to operate adequate buses during the festival.

“We could not celebrate the festival in the last two years owing to Covid-19 as there were several restrictions. But this year, we have decided to celebrate it without any restrictions. Considering this, we have issued directives to the police and the district administration to ensure it is celebrated smoothly and social harmony is maintained,” Shinde told reporters after the meeting.

“We have removed the restrictions on the height of Ganesh idols as well,” the chief minister said.

Last year, the state government prohibited processions during the festival and restricted heights of idols to four feet and two feet for community (sarvajanik) mandals and homes respectively. It also stressed avoiding crowding, and immersions at home or at an artificial pond.

This year, the state has directed officials not to impose strict conditions for erecting pandals and provide all the necessary permissions through a one-window system, and online.

For PoP idols, the state has decided to frame a policy. “In the light of court directives, we have formed a committee of experts which will scientifically study the issue and draft a policy for such idols. The committee comprises experts from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, and National Chemical Laboratory among others,” Fadnavis said.

The state did not allow to celebrate Dahi Handi in the last two years, the deputy CM said. “But this year, the government decided to allow the celebrations, but the Supreme Court restrictions on the age of the participants and the safety measures will be implemented.”