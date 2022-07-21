State removes restrictions for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
The Maharashtra government has decided not to impose any restrictions on the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations starting August 31. It has also removed the height restrictions on idols and allowed processions. A committee of experts will be set up to draft a policy on the use of idols made of plaster of paris (PoP).
The decisions were taken at a meeting called by chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to review the preparations for the festival, at Sahyadri guest house, Malabar Hill, on Thursday.
The chief minister directed the state administration to repair the roads through which the processions of Ganesh idols are going to pass. He declared to waive toll tax for the devotees travelling to Konkan from Mumbai and also directed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to operate adequate buses during the festival.
“We could not celebrate the festival in the last two years owing to Covid-19 as there were several restrictions. But this year, we have decided to celebrate it without any restrictions. Considering this, we have issued directives to the police and the district administration to ensure it is celebrated smoothly and social harmony is maintained,” Shinde told reporters after the meeting.
“We have removed the restrictions on the height of Ganesh idols as well,” the chief minister said.
Last year, the state government prohibited processions during the festival and restricted heights of idols to four feet and two feet for community (sarvajanik) mandals and homes respectively. It also stressed avoiding crowding, and immersions at home or at an artificial pond.
This year, the state has directed officials not to impose strict conditions for erecting pandals and provide all the necessary permissions through a one-window system, and online.
For PoP idols, the state has decided to frame a policy. “In the light of court directives, we have formed a committee of experts which will scientifically study the issue and draft a policy for such idols. The committee comprises experts from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, and National Chemical Laboratory among others,” Fadnavis said.
The state did not allow to celebrate Dahi Handi in the last two years, the deputy CM said. “But this year, the government decided to allow the celebrations, but the Supreme Court restrictions on the age of the participants and the safety measures will be implemented.”
Prompt action helps jeweller recover ₹97,000 debited by fraudster
Mumbai: A 70-year-old jeweller from Breach Candy got back ₹97,000 that a cyber fraudster had illegally withdrawn from hiJeweller Vijay Natwarlal Shah, who lives near Breach Candy hospital'sank account on Wednesday. As the complainant continued to follow instructions given by the unknown person, ₹97,000 was debited from his credit card, said assistant police inspector Vikas Shinde of the Gamdevi police station. He said the process is on to get the amount reverted to the complainant's bank account.
U.P. logs 435 new Covid cases, 403 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 435 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from among 84,128 samples tested. One death was reported from Prayagraj. “In the past 24 hours, 403 patients recovered while 20,71,854 patients have defeated the infection till now. The recovery rate in the state is 98. 75%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. The state has reported 20,98,026 cases and 23,556 deaths till now.
25-year-old truck driver electrocuted in Greater Noida
Noida: A truck driver was killed after the heavy vehicle allegedly came in contact with a live wire of an electricity pole in Greater Noida on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Badalpur area outside a private carrier company where Singh worked as a driver. Ravindra Kumar, in charge of Badalpur police station added that officials from his company rushed Singh to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.
IMD forecasts rain relief across U.P. for Friday too
The India Meteorological Department has forecast one or two spells of rain/thundershowers on Friday even as the state capital experienced 52.4 mm of rainfall on Thursday. Orai experienced the maximum rainfall in the state measuring 43 mm, Ghazipur 30.2, Kanpur city 29.4, Gorakhpur 23.6, Hamirpur 18 and Fatehpur 13 mm. At 100%, humidity made life difficult, though due to overcast conditions, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 33 and 24.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Ghaziabad schools, colleges to shut from July 22-26 in wake of Kanwar Yatra
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration on Thursday issued directions for the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, degree colleges and engineering and management institutes from July 22 to 26 in the wake of the annual Kanwar Yatra. Officials said they expect around three million Kanwariyas to pass through Ghaziabad district to their respective hometowns in Uttar Pradesh and other neighbouring states.
